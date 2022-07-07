Jake Paul Gets a New Opponent After Tommy Fury Fight Falls Through Again

Jake Paul's plans to fight Tommy Fury have fallen through once again, forcing the YouTube star to announce a new challenger on Thursday. The fight with Tyson Fury's younger half-brother was originally scheduled for late 2021 but Fury had to drop out due to medical issues. The fight was then booked again, this time for Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden. Unfortunately, Fury was then denied access into the United States over his family's alleged connections to Daniel Kinahan, a suspected crime boss.

Paul announced via Twitter that his new opponent is Hasim Rahman Jr., a 12-1 pro heavyweight out of Baltimore. The announcement confirmed the show would take place on the same date and time.

The 5-0 Cleveland native pointed out that his opponent will have a size, strength and experience advantage over him, then wrote, "But it doesn't matter. They don't have my heart, don't have my drive & definitely don't have my team. August 6 I'm showing the world that Jake Paul is a bad mother f—er." The fight marks the first time Paul has faced someone professionally trained in boxing.

This story is developing...