Jake Paul Reveals Why Anderson Silva Fight Was a Disaster

Jake Paul extended his undefeated streak last weekend when he defeated UFC legend Anderson Silva, and he wasted no time in calling out names like Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez once the fight was over. Despite his performance in the fight and coming away the victor, Paul wasn't so thrilled with the fight's performance from a monetary perspective, which he discussed on the latest episode of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast. Paul said that part of the reason was just the crowded timeframe as well as the fact that due to the previous cancellations he just wanted to fight. He also said that Silva's questionable status shortly before the fight scared some ticket buyers away.

"Halloween, World Series, Sunday football, this is the worst time of the year to fight, but guess what? I had to fight, all my fights from now on will be in the Summer when there are no sports, all my other fights were during COVID when no had anything to do or anything to watch," Paul said. "I had to fight this year...Not only did I make zero, I lost millions of dollars running an organization with 15 employees. I think it did 200-300k which is kind of upsetting."

"The prebuys were going crazy and on Wednesday when the news came about Anderson saying that he got knocked out and the fight was in jeopardy, and all the press came out, the prebuys tanked, all the way down. The general public sees that...it killed ticket sales, everything went to zero," Paul said.

After the fight Paul called out Diaz and Alvarez, and he didn't mince his words on either opponent. "I want Nate Diaz, who's a b****," Paul said. "He tried to come into my locker room. He tried to cause some s-t, and then he always leaves the f****** arena. So Nate Diaz, stop being a b**** and fight me."

"You too, Canelo. You guys said, 'Oh, you can't beat someone – you can't beat a striker, you can't beat a legend like Anderson Silva. I just did it, so why can't I beat Canelo? F*** y'all."

