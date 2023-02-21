Jay Briscoe's Daughters Released From Hospital

The late Jay Briscoe's daughters have been released from the hospital. Gracie and Jayleigh Pugh were involved in a car crash that claimed the life of their father, Jay Briscoe (real name. Jamin Pugh), over one month ago. Gracie required surgery as a result of the crash. Briscoe's widow, Ashley Pugh, had been providing updates along the recovery journey, with the latest being the most positive yet. Ashley shared an image of herself alongside her three children this past Sunday, captioning the Facebook post, "Got all my babies back together."

The car crash in question came on January 17th in Delaware. According to Delaware State Police, the crash occurred when a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 veered into Briscoe's lane, resulting in a head-on collision between the two vehicles.

"We need prayers! Gracie is on her way into surgery on her back," Ashley wrote in a Facebook post a couple of days after the crash. "Jamin would want the whole world praying for his little girl. WE BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYER!! Pray for the doctors and everyone working on her! Pray for her precious legs to move again! Pray for Jayleigh who has some pretty serious injuries, but is stable and resting! Pray for Gannon waiting at home! Pray for strength for all of us! We have a long long road ahead of us!"

In the month since the crash, the Pugh family has received an outpouring of support from the professional wrestling world. AEW paid tribute to Jay with a match between his brother, Mark Briscoe, and long-time friend Jay Lethal on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW President and ROH Owner Tony Khan produced a full tribute show for Jay under the Ring of Honor banner days after he passed away. WWE's Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes both made substantial donations to the Pugh family's GiveSendGo fundraiser page.