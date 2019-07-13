Jeff Hardy Arrested for Public Intoxication in Myrtle Beach

Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy was arrested on Saturday for public intoxication and impairment while in Myrtle Beach, according to a report from TMZ.

The report did not reveal what led to his arrest, only that Hardy had been released on Saturday afternoon and had to pay less than $200 for bond. His mugshot quickly made its way online

Videos by ComicBook.com

Details on WWE Jeff Hardy aka Brother Nero Being Arrested (Video) https://t.co/sg0g5m08UR pic.twitter.com/7P4zqIAVr5 — Robert Littal (@BSO) July 13, 2019

Hardy and his brother Matt won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships back in April just two nights after WrestleMania 35. However the pair had to relinquish the titles by the end of the month as Hardy had suffered a knee injury that required surgery and would keep him out of action for a reported six to nine months.

This is not the first time Hardy has found himself in trouble with the law. Back in 2009 he was arrested on chargers of trafficking controlled prescription pills and possession of anabolic steroids. Police discovered 262 Vicodin pills, 180 Soma pills, cocaine residue and 555 milliliters of anabolic steroids. He would go on to plead guilty and spend 10 days in jail time, serve a 30 month probation and pay a $100,000 fine. In March 2018 he was arrested for impaired driving in Concord, North Carolina.