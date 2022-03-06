All Elite Wrestling fans have had some welcome surprises over the past few weeks, including the debuts of Keith Lee and Buddy Matthews, the appearance of Jay White, and Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor announcement, but it appears another big debut could be happening soon. In a new report from Fightful Select, Jeff Hardy will be at this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, and though the report says there’s no confirmation of if he will debut on TV then, if he’s there that means there’s at least a chance he pops up during the show. It was also confirmed that Matt Hardy leaving Private Party to fight for themselves last Wednesday was another part of this plan, as the fracture of the group will lead to an eventual storyline, and something that happens at Revolution will push that story forward.

So, does he appear on Dynamite next Wednesday, or does he pop up first at Revolution on Sunday? Only time will tell, but we don’t have to wait long.

The report also revealed new details on Hardy’s WWE exit, saying that the plan from AEW has been to get him on board quickly after Hardy assured them his exit wasn’t due to any substance issues. He passed a breathalyzer and drug test after he left his last show with WWE early, and since then WWE has tried to entice him to return, including offering him a Hall of Fame induction. One source also confirmed to Fightful that WWE “jumped the gun on Jeff Hardy’s release.”

Next up for AEW is AEW Revolution, and you can find the updated card below.

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs Wardlow vs Powerhouse Hobbs vs Orange Cassidy vs Ricky Starks vs Christian Cage.

Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs MJF

AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (C) vs Adam Cole

AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker (C) vs Thunder Rosa

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (C) vs Tay Conti

Tornado Trios Match: AHFO (Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo, and Isiah Kassidy) vs Sting, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin

AEW Tag Team Championship: Jurassic Express (C) vs reDRagon vs TBD

Bryan Danielson vs Jon Moxley

AEW Revolution takes place on March 6th at 7 PM CST on FITE TV.

AEW Revolution takes place on March 6th at 7 PM CST on FITE TV.