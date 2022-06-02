Jeff Hardy Names the One Segment In His Final WWE Run That Made Him ‘Ashamed’

Jeff Hardy’s latest run with WWE from 2017-21 had its fair share of ups and downs. He and Matt Hardy had an all-time great surprise return at WrestleMania 33, won tag team championship gold twice and held both the United States and Intercontinental Championships and was seemingly gearing up for a program with Roman Reigns over the Universal Championship prior to his sudden departure late last year. But there were definitely low points as well including injuries, arrests (and storylines that poked fun at it upon his return), rehab and a release where WWE thought he had relapsed (he still claims he hadn’t), then tried to get him to come back by offering him a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame without his brother alongside him.

For the majority of his singles run, Hardy never managed to get out of the midcard despite being a former multi-time world champion. One instance that outright angered fans was when Jeff was booked to chase the 24/7 Champion along with a group of wrestlers who were all incredibly low on the card. He said on a recent episode of Talk is Jericho that the segment made him feel ashamed.

“I feel bad about saying this because I am easy to work with and will pretty much do anything,” Hardy said (h/t Inside The Ropes). “But I was pretty crushed that day, I was like this is it, why are they doing this to me? That’s not an arrogant thing to say, but I felt ashamed. But I did it but man, what does this mean?”

Hardy spoke with ComicBook during WrestleMania weekend and said he felt like “a ghost” during his WWE run — “The first time I went there, I think I said this on Matt’s podcast, I felt valuable,” Jeff said. “I felt like a ghost in WWE, like I was just… I’ve been this cool guy, 20 years off an on. But I’ve made all these influences and inspired people along the way, I just felt like a ghost. Now I feel like I’m human again, we can have this last run and be really graceful and beautiful, just like the Young Bucks, so we can go out on a good note.”

The Hardys beat The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing this past weekend. Jeff was reportedly still hurting from his match with Darby Allin several weeks ago and as a result was unable to compete in a 10-man tag team match on this week’s AEW Dynamite.