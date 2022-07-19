Jeff Jarrett Rips Into Ric Flair, Andrade El Idolo Ahead of Ric Flair's Last Match

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal were officially confirmed for the Ric Flair's Last Match event on Monday as the pair will be taking on "The Nature Boy" and Andrade El Idolo in the show's main event. The documentary leading up to the show revealed Lethal attacked Flair after his press conference at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Then, after Flair repeatedly rebuked Jarrett's offer to help, "Double J" and his wife Karen got in on the attack and left the 16-time world champion in a bloody heap. Jarrett's latest episode of My World had him tearing into both Flair and El Idolo as he explained his actions to Conrad Thompson.

"Conrad, I tried to help your father-in-law up, literally. I said, 'Jay, don't do this.' I get why Jay's slighted. Look, if you really wanna get right down to it, who's the one who took Jay Lethal out of New Jersey and said, 'Jay, you got a spot in TNA.' Guess who got him fired at TNA. Ric, Hulk (Hogan), Eric (Bischoff), Dixie Carter," Jarrett said. "Because he came begging for a job at TNA because he had 18 wives and 3000 payments to be made, and Uncle Sam was breathing down his throat. He had a wonderful retirement match in Orlando at WrestleMania. Then all of a sudden, he's gonna come back and say, 'Hey, I want a job.' You talk about an egomaniac, Hulk Hogan is debuting, January 2010. That's a whole 'nother story, but Ric's gotta start the same night? How much sense... Conrad, we could go down every rabbit hole you wanna go if you want to."

"What do you think 'The Nature Boy' signed up for? He cussed me out, cussed me out in front of my life, little hanger-on David Crockett, who's a complete jabroni," he continued. "Every person in WCW covered up for his BS. He gets on that doc and says, 'Oh, we didn't end the right way.' Yeah, 'cause you ran it out of business, David Crockett. You ran your freakin' old man's promotion out of business and who was leading the charge? 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair. Look, when everything went national, somebody had TBS and Turner, and Ted Turner had all the guns behind him. Somebody had USA Network. Who kicked their ass? It's because the Crocketts put Ric Flair in charge. 'Oh, The Nature Boy.' Ric Flair couldn't balance a lemonade stand, and there's proof in the pudding there. Crockett, that whole doc made me sick, all this feel-good BS, Crockett, 'We're gonna end right,' and Ric. He got exactly that he deserved in that parking lot. He wants to slight Jay Lethal and say you're an opening card guy? Even if you really, really believe that, do you tell the guy that to his face? You do if you're an egomaniac like Flair."

As for El Idolo, Jarrett said he keeps getting opportunities on a national stage because of who is his married to (Charlotte Flair). Stay tuned for live coverage of Ric Flair's Last Match at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on July 31.

h/t Fightful