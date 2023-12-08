Jey Uso Gives Thoughts on Who Should Dethrone Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Jey Uso has had a breakout year in 2023. He officially left The Bloodline and his brother turned on him after his loss to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. At the WWE Fastlane press conference after winning the WWE Tag Team Titles with Cody Rhodes, Uso started a "yeet" movement that took over the wrestling world. WWE recently ran into some trademark issues with the phrase, quietly phasing it out.

Regardless, he's really taken a spot in the limelight as a top star. But just because he suffered a loss to Reigns, it doesn't mean that he doesn't want one of his other family members to take that title off of him. "I'd like to keep it in the family. I think Solo could be the next Tribal Chief but he's got a little growing to do," Uso said in an interview with Mail Sport. "But who knows? Maybe Sami Zayn could come back into it?''

Solo Sikoa signed with WWE in 2021 and was part of the NXT brand for nearly a year. He was then brought up to the main roster as a new member of The Bloodline and has been a dominating force in the men's division ever since. At WWE Crown Jewel, Sikoa defeated 16-time World Champion John Cena with 11 Samoan spikes. Uso doubled down on his answer, stating that Sikoa is "like a sponge" and he will go far in the business in the future. "Solo is a top performer. He's like a sponge, he gets it. All you got to do is tell him one time, it clicks with him. He's going to go real far in the business, like I said he's got a little growing to do though."

Uso was asked about former Honorary Uce Sami Zayn possibly coming back into the picture after his loss to Reigns earlier this year. "Of course, Sami is actually one of the top performers. Besides maybe the Miz, Sami is my favorite wrestler. If you pay attention to all of his promos and the way he acts, backstage, he's top-tier man. I like to think my acting skills are alright, he's crisp. He's it." Zayn is reportedly set for some time off following his match and backstage angle with Drew McIntyre on WWE Raw.