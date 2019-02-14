John Cena Set to Host ‘Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader’ Revival

John Cena will be making his television return very soon, as the former WWE Champion is set to be the host of Nickelodeon’s upcoming Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader revival.

The show was announced on Thursday via a press release from Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins and will see Cena work as host and executive producer. The show will begin production in the Spring with a reported premiere date set for later in the year.

“I’m excited to partner again with Nickelodeon to host this new series, and I can’t wait to see kids defeat grownups who find themselves back in the classroom,” Cena said in the release.

The original Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader ran for four years on the Fox with an addition two on syndication, adding up to 98 episodes from 2007-15.

“Nickelodeon’s new Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader follows the original premise of adult contestants putting their knowledge to the test by answering questions taken directly from elementary school curriculum,” the press release explained. “New game elements will be added to the show, including an additional ‘cheat’ option, new ways contestants can enlist the help of their grade-school classmates, as well as a ‘final exam,’ where contestants must answer a question from each grade in a race against the clock.”

Cena has previously worked with the children’s television network as the host of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards show in 2017 and 2018, making him the third host in history to host back-to-back awards shows alongside Rosie O’Donnell and Whitney Houston. He’s also previously hosted 2018 game show called Keep It Spotless on the same network and loaned his voice to the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon as Baron Draxum.

As for his in-ring work, Cena briefly returned to WWE television in late December and early January and was originally slotted to compete in them 2019 Men’s Royal Rumble match. But he was written out of the match hours before the show with a kayfabe ankle injury, which the WWE blamed on Drew McIntyre. There’s no word yet on what Cena might be doing at WrestleMania 35 in April, though there were reports that he’d be working with NXT call-up Lars Sullivan.

One person Cena did interact with during his brief return was Becky Lynch, who happily got in the 16-time World Champion’s face to say she was the new top star of the company. Even though she tossed him out of the ring during a tag team match, he gave her a glowing review in a backstage interview.

“She has all the attributes, she certainly has the ability, as do many WWE Superstars, she has all the attributes to succeed and I was able to get one word into her, and that was ‘it’s yours to lose,’” Cena said. “So time is a great thing as we reflect on ’18 and look forward to ’19, I would like to look forward to see what is the future of The Man. She certainly has caught lightening in the bottle for the present, but the hard work starts now.”

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images