John Cena Promises He Will Be at WrestleMania 35

Despite a growing Hollywood career that has kept him away from the professional wrestling business more often than not lately, John Cena says there is no way he is missing the biggest show of the year.

Since WrestleMania 34 earlier this year, Cena has only worked two matches for WWE. He wrestled Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble in April and tagged with Bobby Lashley to take on Elias and Kevin Owens at Super Show-Down two weeks ago.

In a new interview with Sirius-XM’s Today Show, Cena was asked several questions by a group of kids. The topic of WrestleMania soon came up.

“Where is WrestleMania 35?” Cena asked. “New York. I’m here right now, aren’t I? Would you like to ‘see me’ at WrestleMania 35? Then you know what, I was thinking about missing it, but because you wanna see me there, I wouldn’t miss it for the world. I promise you I’ll be there, I promise. Okay? We’ll shake on it, we’ll make it official.”

Cena was also asked about his toughest opponent, to which he answered immediately that the title belongs to Brock Lesnar.

“Do you know a WWE Superstar by the name of Brock Lesnar?” Cena responded. “Okay, if you know Brock Lesnar, he is big, he is bad, and he is mean. He was easily my toughest match. Now I’ve had some moments where I’ve done okay against him, and I’ve had some moments where I have not done okay against him. And the greatest thing about having a match with Brock Lesnar is you’re always nervous and you’re always afraid because he’s stronger than everybody, but you’re still brave enough to go in there and do it, and win or lose, you try your best.”

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. As always, it will stream live on the WWE Network.

