John Cena Ready to ‘Truly Return Home’ to WWE

Never before has John Cena been this absent from WWE. However, the 16-time World Champion is ready to return for another chapter in the ring and it sounds like it could be a lengthy one.

Over the weekend, Cena updated his fans via Twitter on his upcoming schedule. On top of reminding fans of his role in Bumble Bee, Cena declared he’ll be back in WWE the day after Christmas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“160 days ago I landed in China to film w @EyeOfJackieChan today is the final day of that project. An experience I’ll never forget. I’ll have 1 day home then to promote @bumblebeemovie until it’s release 12/21 then, I truly return home @WWE @TheGarden 12/26 #HLR #NeverGiveUp,” he wrote.

160 days ago I landed in 🇨🇳 to film w @EyeOfJackieChan today is the final day of that project. An experience I’ll never forget. I’ll have 1 day home then ⏰ to promote @bumblebeemovie until it’s release 12/21 then, I truly return home @WWE @TheGarden 12/26 #HLR #NeverGiveUp ⚡️👊 — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 24, 2018

Other than his pre-WrestleMania march in early 2018, Cena has essentially been gone from WWE all year. After getting pinned in a quick ‘Mania match with The Undertaker, Cena would work April Greatest Royal Rumble but then left to Hollywood obligations. Cena stayed out until October where he competed at the Australian Super Show-Down. Cena was supposed to compete at Crown Jewel, but with the tsunami of controversy surrounded the event, Cena opted to skip the Saudi Arabian date.

Last week, Cena’s upcoming schedule did hit the internet. While no one is quite sure what things will look like as we move towards WrestleMania 35, it does seem like Cena will be present for the lead up to the Royal Rumble.

Madison Square Garden, New York – December 26

Nassau Coliseum, New York – December 27

Royals Farms Arena, Baltimore — December 28

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh – December 29

Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla. – December 30

Columbus Civic Center, Columbus, Ga. – January 4

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, Fla. – January 5

Hertz Arena, Ft. Myers, Fla. – January 6

Amway Center, Orlando, Fla. – January 7 (Raw)

Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, W.Va. – January 11

Knoxville Civic Coliseum, Knoxville, Tenn. – January 12

Von Braun Civic Center, Huntsville, Ala. – January 13

FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tenn. – January 14

At 41-years-old, Cena doesn’t need to be the full-time hero he once was. However, his age isn’t exactly a deterrent. Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles are both 41 and just two weeks ago they both were at the top of the company. As much as Cena may play like his days are numbered, there is plenty of room for him to add to his WWE resumè.

Cena and WWE look to have made a premeditated decision to allow him to chase his Hollywood dreams, but don’t be surprised if he has a return to prominence in the near future.

“I’m far from done with the WWE,” Cena told ESPN. “The WWE will always be my home, but in this current state of affairs right now with all this extra cool stuff that’s going on, it’s fun to try. It’s a great time to be able to take a chance and I’m so eternally grateful to the WWE and its audience for bringing me to this point. I realize I’d be nowhere without them and I never forget them. I promise as soon as I have any sort of downtime, like I had when I was at the Greatest Royal Rumble and the string of shows I did before WrestleMania, anytime free time I get will not be free, it will be spent at my home in the WWE,” he said.

“I don’t feel like they’re dependent on me in any way. I think the program is riveting as it stands and there are so many gifted young performers that deserve a chance and have earned a chance so there couldn’t be a better time for me to take a break,” he said.