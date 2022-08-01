Johnny Gargano Discusses the "Pros, Cons, and Khans" of AEW and WWE

Johnny Gargano remains one of professional wrestling's hottest free agents. In anticipation of his first child, Gargano departed WWE following the expiration of his contract this past December. While the adolescent addition to the Gargano family was born earlier this year, Gargano has yet to make his way back to a squared circle. Fans have clamored for Johnny Wrestling to make a surprise appearance on All Elite Wrestling programming, return to NXT to settle an unfinished score with Grayson Waller, and even make an official main roster debut under the new Triple H regime.

Speaking at Starrcast V this past weekend, Gargano gave praise to The Game while stressing that he did not want to rush into a decision about his future.

"Everyone loves Hunter. This time period of my life has given me a unique opportunity to sit back and surgery the landscape of everything," Gargano said (h/t Fightful). "If I would have made a decision immediately, who knows what would have happened. The fact that I told myself that I was going to sit back, watch what happens, and make a decision based off that. I love things where both places are going. There are pros and cons, get it, cons, Khans, wordplay. I love what both places are doing."

Gargano would then be asked, "What's next?" to which the former NXT Champion revealed he has his sights set on a certain bay-bay.

"What's next for me is I'm going to go home and change a diaper," Gargano said. "If people thought I was going to come here and be like, 'I'm going to show up then,' I'm not going to say that because I don't have an answer yet. I haven't made up my mind or made a decision yet. We're lucky as wrestlers and wrestling fans that we are living in a world where there are options and choices out there.

"There is talent all over the world and both places that I haven't wrestled yet, that I want to wrestle," Gargano continued. "I'm all about right place, right time, right opportunity. My favorite time period as a wrestling fan was the Attitude Era where people would show up. You never knew. The internet wasn't like, 'This person is showing then and here.' It's all about surprises. That's the fun thing about being a wrestling fan. Being surprised. Whatever I can do to add that element of surprise and protect my surprise, I'm going to keep protecting it."

