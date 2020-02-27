Jon Moxley Says Winning the AEW World Championship Will Mean More Than the WWE Championship

Jon Moxley will challenge Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship this Saturday at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. If he wins, it will be just the second time in his historic career that he's become the world champion, with his previous run coming in 2016 when he held the WWE Championship for 84 days. In a new interview with Sportskeeda, Moxley was asked if winning AEW's top prize will compare to that first title run, and the man formerly known as Dean Ambrose said there was no contest.

"This, I feel, will be a far greater feeling," Moxley said. "You know this is me, on my own, doing things my way. Totally different situation. Not even a comparable situation - as good as a night as that was."

Moxley decided to leave WWE after his contract expired due to frustrations with how he was being used by the company. A month later he made his surprise debut at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, and quickly became one of the company's biggest stars.

He admitted in an interview on AEW Unfiltered that he was worried fans would hate him when he arrived.

"Double or Nothing was three weeks after my contract was going to be up," Moxley said. "And it was in Vegas. It didn't matter that it was in Vegas, but something about it being in Vegas made it a sign. I didn't even find that show, that show found me. All the signs in the universe were pointing me there. I was like, 'Alright, I guess we're doing this.' To be perfectly honest, I didn't know if people would cheer, boo, or not make any noise at all.... I just feel like my reputation had been tarnished so bad that I had to start from scratch again. Once you get popped in the ass with a syringe on TV and dress up like a teddy bear, DDT people and s— like that."

Check out the full AEW Revolution card below:

AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Women's World Championship: Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander

Cody Rhodes vs. MJF

Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

