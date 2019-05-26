Jon Moxley Signs Multi-Year Deal With AEW, Will Wrestle At Next Event

Jon Moxley, formerly Dean Ambrose of WWE, lit up the wrestling world on Saturday night when he appeared during the closing moments of AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV.

Expect a whole lot more of Moxley in AEW as the former WWE Champion has signed a multi-year deal with the new company. AEW confirmed the signing following Double Or Nothing and noted that he would make his in-ring debut at the company’s next event, Fyter Fest, on June 29th in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“He is a multi-year contract, he will be on a full-time deal,” Tony Khan said (via Wrestling Inc.). “When we go weekly, he’s going to be full-time. Same as some of the guys, especially when the schedule is light, I’m open to him working some international and indie dates. He is full-time with us, domestically, essentially he’s our guy. Yeah, he’s going to do some international and indie stuff, but he’s definitely an AEW full-time wrestler.”

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated was later told that Moxley would wrestle at Fyter Fest.

Regarding Moxley signing with AEW following the end of his WWE contract, Khan said, “As soon as [Moxley] was out of his deal and wanted to talk to people, he came to me. And I was really excited to talk to him when he was able to talk to me. He’s been great and I’m really excited he’s part of the roster.”

.@TonyKhan confirms that @JonMoxley is signed to a multi-year contract with #AEW and will be a regular part of the AEW TV show. He also says that Moxley will be allowed to do some international indie dates.@WIncRebel @AEWrestling #AEWDON pic.twitter.com/WSEhX21Mxx — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) May 26, 2019

We do not yet know who Moxley will be wrestling at Fyter Fest. He closed out Double Or Nothing by attacking both Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. However, it was Omega who took the brunt of the attack, being thrown off the stage by Moxley to close the broadcast.