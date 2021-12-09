Jonah (Bronson Reed) Reveals Differences in Promo Freedom Compared to WWE

Jonah, formerly known as WWE NXT’s Bronson Reed, is keeping pretty busy these days with appearances in Impact Wrestling and an upcoming appearance in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Jonah was one of the most surprising releases WWE made over the past year, especially since he had just been NXT North American Champion just a few weeks prior. Now he’s showing what he can do in the ring once again as well as what he can do on the microphone, and in an interview with Fightful Jonah talked about the differences between promos in WWE and places like Impact and NJPW.

“Having a lot more freedom is something I always wanted. I wasn’t shackled in NXT, you do have someone who is writing something for you, but I was one of those guys that…I can’t just say something written on the page if it doesn’t feel right to me,” Jonah said. “I was lucky enough to be pretty close with Hunter to where I could actually speak to him and say these things and we could work out a happy medium.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Now, a lot of places put their faith in me. I’m not just the 350-pound big man, I can speak. If I get given that opportunity to speak, I try to always come up with something creative and something that people remember. It’s not so much about pushing boundaries, but if you can say something that is a little dig that people can remember, that’s what I’ll do,” Jonah said.

“I’ve only just been on the road these past few weeks with New Japan and IMPACT and I did my first independent show for the first time in three years and it’s been great to actually speak to the fans again,” Jonah said. “Obviously, the way NXT television was working is we were in the same place every week and a lot of the same fans, you see. It’s great, they are a loyal fan base, but it’s good to see people from other states and go, ‘Ah, yeah, they are watching and do know who I am.’”

Jonah seems to be really enjoying his run in Impact and NJPW, and he’ll be next seen at NJPW Strong on December 9th.

Where do you hope Jonah shows up next? Let us know in the comments!