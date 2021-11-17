After losing the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page at Full Gear this past Saturday, reports started popping up that Kenny Omega was still dealing with a serious shoulder injury. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer then reported that Omega would be undergoing a medical evaluation on Wednesday to determine whether or not he’d need to take time off. On top of that, Omega confirmed in a new video with Dr. Beau Hightower that he has been dealing with bouts of vertigo in matches since way back in 2018.

Omega has yet to officially comment on his doctor’s diagnosis (stay tuned for that), though Mike Johnson wrote on PWInsider this morning that “The Cleaner” is expected to undergo shoulder surgery and will be out of action for a while. He even noted Omega had been dealing with injuries since AEW first launched.

Since AEW was founded, Omega has put on Match of the Year contenders as tag team champions alongside Page and in his “Belt Collector” run while holding the AEW, Impact and AAA Mega World Championships. He made it no secret earlier this year that he was pretty banged up.

“It’s a blessing but a curse,” Omega said while on Wrestling With The Week. “As champion, you get some high-quality matches, you become the focal point of the shows, but at the same time, there’s a schedule that is required and a demand for your body and health and your psychological health as well. There’s just a lot that goes into being a champion.t’s cool to look at pictures and be like, ‘wow, look at all these belts,’ but then I think, ‘Man, I have to defend these. I’ve got to make time to defend these. I have to be that guy for the company somehow. And you just count the days and weeks that you’re available to do it. It’s requiring a lot of multi-tasking. But I’m still hanging on. And I can do it right now, so I’m going to do it. It may be my last hurrah, but I’m going to do it.”

