Kenny Omega Speaks on His NJPW "Homecoming," Blasts Will Ospreay

New Japan Pro Wrestling is gearing up to put on one of the biggest dream matches of the modern era. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 will host the long-awaited singles clash between IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega, a bout that has been building for the better part of five years. As the story goes, Omega departed NJPW upon the creation in AEW. Hoping to have successors in place to fill his shoes, Omega called upon Ospreay and current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White. While Omega has been impressed by the Switchblade, he is often critical of the Commonwealth Kingpin's leadership abilities.

Speaking to NJPW, Omega doubled down on his feelings towards Ospreay.

"He was just like anybody else. There are so many guys like him, who can do a bunch of flips and tricks," Omega said. "And it's fun to watch them practice, and it's fun to watch their matches. But did I ever feel anything from Will Ospreay? Hmm, not so much."

Omega announced his NJPW return in a video last month, delivering a challenge to Ospreay in fluent Japanese.

"I think I've already made a big enough statement. My return to the Tokyo Dome is supposed to be astronomical," Omega detailed. "This is supposed to be a celebration, a real homecoming. For all of you fans, wrestlers that have struggled for so long through this difficult time, and I understand that you guys have struggled with this for years now."

That obstacle that Omega alludes to is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced NJPW to run empty arena shows longer than some western promotions, but rather the void that the Best Bout Machine left when he leaped to AEW.

"The struggle that I'm talking about is the struggle that you guys have had to incur without me running the ship," Omega continued. "Without Kenny Omega running the show, there's been an absolute lack of charisma, an absolute lack of magic, an absolute lack of eyeballs watching the product. We need people watching, talking, discussing."

In Omega's eyes, Ospreay has failed to step up, and he believes its time for NJPW to move on from the leader of the United Empire.

"Unfortunately for you Will, we're shifting away from this experimental project that was Will Ospreay," Omega said. "You gave it your best shot, congratulations. I don't know what else you want from me. You did great, but it just wasn't good enough, and it was nothing compared to the real deal. I'm sorry, Will, but you're going to have to move on. The king is coming back for the keys to the castle."

Omega faces Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday, January 4th.