Kevin Nash Talks NWO Joining WWE Hall of Fame

WWE announced earlier this month that D-Generation X would headline the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019, as six of its members would be inducted into the Hall at once.

Along with The Four Horsemen, this marks this second time WWE has inducted a faction into the Hall as opposed to putting wrestlers in one-by-one. Naturally, this led to speculation over which other groups deserved to be inducted, and the New World Order was at the top of most lists.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent interview with Monsters & Critics, Kevin Nash was asked about the NWO being added into the Hall of Fame. While he didn’t speculate over which members should go in, he did say that Eric Bischoff would need to be apart of the induction.

“Overall, we’re in individually,” Nash said. “I don’t know. I mean, it depends on if they have completely forgiven Hulk, I guess. I think if you put the nWo in, you have to put Eric Bischoff in with us because he was the architect.”

The three founding NWO members — Nash, Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall — all were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015, 2005 and 2014 respectively. A number of other members — Randy Savage, Ted DiBiase, Curt Hennig, Rick Rude, Dusty Rhodes and Jeff Jarrett just to name a few — have already been inducted in as singles wrestlers. Bischoff himself has yet to be inducted, though he did appear at the 2017 induction ceremony to induct Diamond Dallas Page.

While not one of the original members, Bischoff had one of the longest tenures with the group. After initially opposing Hogan and company, Bischoff revealed on an episode of Nitro in November 1996 that he had been secretly helping the group ever since their formation.

In an episode of the 83 Weeks podcast back in December, Bischoff named DiBiase as his least-favorite member of the group, though it was nothing personal against “The Million Dollar Man.”

“Looking back at this now and obviously having twenty years to digest all my good ideas and my bad ideas together this was clearly a bad idea. There were a number of bad ideas, Virgil was a bad idea. Ted DiBiase was probably the worst idea when it came to casting to casting the nWo. It had nothing to do with Ted,” Bischoff said.

“I love Ted DiBiase, he’s a great guy, we see each other on the road,” he added. “We hang out, we have dinner. He’s a gentleman and he’s a pro. But your’s truly in a poor decision-making mode cast him as one of the voices and one of the talking heads to kinda lead the nWo and it just was bad casting. Had nothing to do with Ted’s ability. It had nothing to do with his credibility. Had nothing to do with anything other than it was just a bad fit.”