Kevin Nash Defends The Rock Following Joe Rogan's Steroid Accusations

Joe Rogan recently accused Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson of using steroids and demanding he come clean about his alleged usage on his podcast. Johnson himself has refrained from responding, but fellow retired wrestling star Kevin Nash decided to weigh in on the situation during the latest episode of Kliq This. He started off by saying, "Rogan's latest thing is that he's come out after Dwayne [Johnson], saying that... The Rock is saying that he doesn't use PEDs and Rogan is telling [everyone] that it's bulls— and [he is] on PEDs. I just wanna make this point, and this is my point and it's my opinion. Performance Enhancing Drugs are just that. They enhance your performance. Testosterone replacement therapy brings you back the hormonal levels that you [had] in your mid 30's. I am on testosterone replacement therapy."

He then went into detail about his health following the usage of TRT, before bringing the conversation back to Johnson — Dwayne is 50. If he's taking anything, it's done by a doctor. He's getting either Cypionate or Enanthate, it depends. Cypionate is closer to your regular testosterone, your natural testosterone, but the Enanthate lasts longer. Yeah, I mean Dwayne looks great but...

"Somebody like Dwayne... number one he's very disciplined, but he's also very wealthy," he continued. "So I don't think that Dwayne is getting up in the morning and as he gets the crust out of his eyes at 4 AM, is deciding if he's gonna scramble egg whites. I mean, he gets up, takes an ice cold shower, probably does 20 minutes of cardio with nothing in his stomach except coffee and then has his pre-workout and goes in there and trains a body part. I watch him, he doesn't train super super heavy, but strict super sets with constant tension on the muscles. [He] knows what he's doing. [He's] in his own zone, gets out of there, and the rest of the day, he's eating optimally. He's not missing meals, he's not missing macros. To look the way he does all the time, instead of f—ing bashing somebody, just tip your hat to their discipline."

Johnson is currently heavily rumored to be in the main event of WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns next April. Stay tuned for more updates.

h/t Fightful