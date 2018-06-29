Kevin Owens Explains Why He Prefers Being on RAW

With his move to RAW during the Superstar Shake-up this spring, Kevin Owens has now returned to the brand he was originally drafted to in the original WWE Draft of 2016.

Does he actually prefer one over the other?

Owens discussed this aspect of WWE’s current roster set-up during an interview with the Argus Leader.

“I absolutely have a preference; I would much rather be on RAW,” Owens said. “I’m a lot happier on RAW. I actually can’t overthink how much better I think I am on RAW than I was on Smackdown. And I don’t really know the reason why that is. I feel like I look more at home here, and I feel like I look like I belong here. It’s pretty obvious that RAW’s the place for me.”

While it’s difficult to imagine a scenario where Owens would declare himself unhappy on RAW, given that’s where he currently is, he was very emphatic about just how happy he is with RAW. It is, after all, where he had the most success of his career. Owens reigned as Universal Champion from August 2016 until March 2017 and is one of only four men to hold the title.

Owens originally won the Universal title the night after Finn Balor became the inaugural champion at SummerSlam 2016 but had to vacate it due to injury. Owens held the belt until losing it to Goldberg in March 2017, who went on to lose it to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017. Lesnar has held the belt ever since.

In fact, it’s probably not even debatable at this point that Owens has been, by far, the best Universal champion since the title’s inception.

With Sami Zayn recently undergoing surgery for two torn rotator cuffs, Owens has been left on his own for the time being on RAW. In trying to find his way since the absence of his partner, Owens has found himself embattled in a feud with Braun Strowman that could result in a singles match at Extreme Rules.

Also of note of late, Owens took one of the most memorable bumps of his career at Money in the Bank when he fell from a 20 foot high ladder through a table near the entrance ramp. Owens discussed this fall with the Leader.

“I don’t know how well it can go when you get thrown off a 20-foot ladder,” Owens said. “I’m definitely feeling it; it was an uneasy morning. It’s not part of the risks we take as wrestlers, but stuff like that doesn’t happen every night obviously, but when you got these ladder matches, there’s high stakes, and everybody’s trying to make a name for themselves. Everybody wants to get the MITB contract; that usually means at some point they will become champion. That’s a big deal; that’s what everybody strives for. I’m a professional, and I get used to stuff like that, but I never experienced what I did last night. But I’ll be ready to go before you know it.”