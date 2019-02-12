Watch: Kevin Owens Gives Update on Return Date on WWE Raw

Kevin Owens appeared on Monday Night Raw this week via a cell phone video with a message for the WWE fans — he’s on his way back.

In a video filmed at a bowling alley, Owens told the fans that he had been watching both Ram and SmackDown each week and said he was disappointed seeing other people get opportunities while he was on the sidelines. He said he didn’t know whether he’d be on the Blue Brand or on Monday Night’s going forward, but he did say he’ll be back to 100 percent in approximately one month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kevin Owens returns in 1 month. #RAW pic.twitter.com/M1iEre1tzf — GIF Skull – #RAW The Kevin Owens Bowling Show (@GIFSkull) February 12, 2019

“You know for the last four months I’ve been recovering from my knee injury and my recent surgery and now I’ve been asked to update the WWE Universe on what I’ve up to since I’ve been off. And truth be told, I’ve been doing a lot of this,” Owens said, motioning towards his kids bowling. “I’ve been spending as much time as I can with my family, enjoying the time I get with my wife and my kids before I get back on the road.

“But I’ve also been paying close attention to Raw and SmackDown Live. We watch it every week and it’s actually been very rough to watch,” he continued. “I feel like I’m watching other people do what I do best. But now I have good news because I don’t know where I’m coming back, the McMahon Family hasn’t told me if I’m going to Raw or SmackDown Live, but I know when I’m coming back. And I’m about one month out. One more month or so before The Kevin Owens Show returns.”

He then proceeded to take his turn at bowling, but threw a gutter ball.

The former WWE Universal Champion was sidelined back in October after WWE announced that he would need to have surgery on both knees. Prior to his injury, Owens spent the bulk of 2018 feuding with Braun Strowman, leading to a cage match at Extreme Rules and a match for the Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam. His last big match came at Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, where he and Elias came up short in a tag match against Bobby Lashley (who was still a face at the time) and John Cena.

If Owens’ current timetable holds, he should be able to compete at WrestleMania 35 on April 7.