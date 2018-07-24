Kevins Owens faces Braun Strowman at SummerSlam for the Money in the Bank Contract

Kevin Owens demanded his revenge against Braun Strowman for what happened at Extreme Rules on Raw on Monday night. And thanks to a decision by Stephanie McMahon, he might just get it.

Owens appeared on WWE television on Monday for the first time since Strowman chokeslammed him off the top of a steel cage at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view and interrupted a promo by Strowman. “The Monster Among Men” was in the middle of telling the audience how he planned to cash in his Money in the Bank contract “sooner or later” on either Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley to become the WWE Universal Champion. Owens, still heavily bandaged from his fall, said Strowman’s actions scared his two children and that he wanted to take everything away from the big man.

He later pleaded with McMahon and general manager Kurt Angle for a match at SummerSlam with the MITB briefcase on the line. Angle said no, but McMahon liked the idea and signed off on it. Owens then added a stipulation that he wins the briefcase regardless of how the victory occurs, including disqualification and countout.

If he can pull off the win, Owens will become the second man in company history to hold the briefcase without winning the initial ladder match. Mr. Kennedy won the briefcase at WrestleMania 23 back in 2007 and infamously lost it to Edge a month later (the real reason being he had suffered an injury) on an episode of Monday Night Raw. Edge then cashed it in a day later on The Undertaker on a taped episode of Friday Night SmackDown!, winning his first of seven World Heavyweight Championships.

Owens and Strowman first began feuding weeks before the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in June, when the former Universal Champion jumped off a ladder and drove Strowman through a table during a match on Raw. Strowman got some payback during the ladder match by tossing Owens off a ladder through an announcer’s table, then continued to torture him in the following weeks with stunts like flipping over his rental car.

Other booked matches for the SummerSlam event include Lesnar defending his Universal Championship against either Reigns or Lashley, Ronda Rousey challenging Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship, the Bludgeon Brothers putting the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the line against the winners of a four-team tournament and WWE Champion AJ Styles facing a to-be-announced opponent.