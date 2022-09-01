Key Producer Returns to WWE

Another important backstage figure is on his way back to World Wrestling Entertainment. Creative producer Ryan Katz is returning to WWE following his release this past January. During his time away from the company, Katz had been working with fellow then-former producer "Road Dogg" Brian James on the Oh, You Didn't Know? podcast. Katz confirmed his WWE return on the latest episode of that podcast.

This return comes shortly after James rejoined WWE, taking over Jeff Jarrett's duties as vice president of live events.

"We both got released on the same day not too long ago and I guess people have figured out by now, you (Ryan Katz) are returning to the World Wresting Entertainment," James said.

Katz responded by noting that he was initially scheduled to resume his responsibilities on Thursday but that was delayed.

"I was supposed to start on Thursday, the day that this drops, but it's been pushed so the timing of this, it's all going to go kaput in a week," Katz said. "It's going to be interesting because I'm still trying to figure out if that is exactly what I'm doing or not."

Regardless of what role Katz fulfills now that he's back with WWE, James is confident that he will excel at it.

"The job you did before, I don't know if you had a billet or a title," James said. "But you wore a ton of hats and I knew for a fact that when the regime changed, they'd have you back because I know the people who run the Performance Center valued you."

Katz return comes in a new regime, as he was relieved of his duties when WWE was still run by Vince McMahon. Now, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are in charge of the company's corporate side, while Paul "Triple H" Levesque heads up creative responsibilities.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Katz's role within WWE.