Kofi Kingston Refuses to Be Discouraged By His Royal Rumble 2022 Mistake

Kofi Kingston’s attempt at surviving elimination from this year’s Royal Rumble resulted in an unfortunate botch, snapping his streak of annual jaw-dropping Rumble moments. This year’s spot was supposed to see Kingston get pushed off the apron by Kevin Owens but survive by jumping over to the barricade and hanging on. Unfortunately, both of his feet hit the floor as he attempted to make the stunt and the referees alerted him that he had been eliminated. Kingston took to Instagram on Monday with footage from the spot, along with a collage of fans mocking him for the attempt.

“So in all fairness, many people had a lot of positive things to say,” Kingston’s video read. “And I really appreciate that! Thank y’all! But I decided to share (like 2% of) the negative comments to make a point. And it isn’t to put these people on blast, lol. I actually find these comments to be wildly entertaining (I’m not even joking). The point I wanted to make is this: We. Don’t. Let. Negative. Comments. Stop. Us. From. Trying. To. Do. Epic. S—! Neither should you….”

“The past couple days on social media, I’ve gotten a lot of ‘Why would you think that was even possible?’ and ‘Why would you even try that?’ The answer to that question is quite easy: because of the potential reward. What if you were to succeed in overcoming what is deemed ‘impossible’?” Kingston wrote in the post’s caption. “The sense of accomplishment felt when you beat the odds and brazenly defy the probabilities is purely ecstatic. Peoples questions then morph into ‘How in the world did you do that?!’ and ‘I never thought that would be possible!’ But alas, it was not to be…this time…

“However, even in failure there is also a reward; one that may be more valuable than success,” he added. “That reward is: Self-learning and growth. True strength. Failure forces you to take look within and learn about yourself. Do you mope around and sulk? Do you hide and feel sorry for yourself? Maybe for a little while. I think that’s natural. But then you use those emotions as a catalyst to push yourself and to drive yourself to be better. The castles of success are built in part from keystones of failure…Anyway, this isn’t a cry for sympathetic messages in the comments or anything lol. I just saw this as a great opportunity to encourage people out there who might be on the fence about trying something because it’s too risky or because they are afraid. Push yourself to try, even when you know the risks. In my case, all the possible risks became a reality: physical injury, the emotional weight of letting people down by literally falling short of delivering on their expectations, the risk of being laughed at and ridiculed for deciding to try the impossible. And still if given another chance in choosing whether or not to make the attempt…I’d change nothing. No guts, no glory. No risk it, no biscuit. No pressure, no diamonds. You gotta bet it to get it. All the quotes… Many great rewards come to those who push the limits…”