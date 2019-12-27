Kris Statlander’s AEW Women’s Championship Match Delayed

An AEW Women’s Championship match that was being advertised for next week’s January 1st edition of Dynamite on TNT has been postponed by one week.

Kris Statlander defeated Britt Baker to earn the title shot on the December 18th edition of Dynamite, with the bout against the reigning women’s champion, Riho, advertised for two week’s later.

However, Statlander had signed-on for an appearance with Bar Wrestling in Los Angeles prior to signing with AEW, and that appearance coincides with the January 1st edition of Dynamite. Rather than having Statlander pull-out of an appearance that she has been advertised for, AEW chose to let her honor her prior commitment and postpone the AEW Women’s Championship match by one week.

Due to prior commitments, Kris Statlander will not be in Jacksonville to face Riho for the #AEW Women’s World Championship on Wed, Jan 1st. Riho will still defend her championship in a 4 way match w/ Nyla Rose, Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida pic.twitter.com/3UVp5TfoZD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 27, 2019

“Rather than force Kris to choose between her title shot or keeping her word on a commitment she made before signing here, we’re allowing her to do both. The champion Riho will defend vs. #2 Britt/#3 Shida/#4 Nyla in a 4 way title match. The winner defends vs. #1 Kris on January 8,” Tony Khan wrote on Twitter.

Rather than force Kris to choose between her title shot or keeping her word on a commitment she made before signing here, we’re allowing her to do both. The champion Riho will defend vs. #2 Britt/#3 Shida/#4 Nyla in a 4 way title match. The winner defends vs. #1 Kris on January 8 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 27, 2019

This week’s Dynamite in Jacksonville, FL will now feature a fatal four-way women’s championship match between the AEW Women’s Champion Riho, Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, and Shida. The winner will face Statlander on January 8th in Southaven, MS.