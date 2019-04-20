Kurt Angle Discusses His Future With WWE, Favorite New Stars

With his in-ring days over following WrestleMania 35, Kurt Angle is now transitioning to a new phase of his career.

Angle lost in his farewell match to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania, and followed that up at the RAW After Mania by being attacked by new main roster call-up Lars Sullivan. Following such a brutal two nights, Angle has to be ready for his new role working behind the cameras.

Angle revealed recently that he has signed a new deal with WWE to stay on in a backstage capacity. He figures to be a driving influence behind the scenes with the active performers as they strive to improve and learn from one of the greatest of all time.

During a question and answer session on his Facebook page, Angle commented about what he hopes to get out of his career now that he will no longer be wrestling.

“I would like to teach the sports entertainers anything that I can to help them improve,” Angle said. “It will be fun and challenging. I may end up with a managerial role on TV down the line. It would be fun managing the talent.”

In regards to some of the new blood on the roster, Angle sounds very high on two in particular.

“I’m really starting to like Aleister Black and Ricochet, but not as a tag team,” Angle wrote. “They’re good together, but I think they will shine more as singles wrestlers. There are talents that have yet to be used—like Apollo, Gable, and Roode. It’s a good time to watch new stars come out of the woodwork.”

While we are not expecting to see Angle in front of the television cameras anytime soon, you can expect to see his influence in front of you for many years to come when it comes to the advice he is giving the superstars backstage.

