Kurt Angle Names Biggest Regret From His Final WWE Run

Kurt Angle hosted a fan Q&A session on his personal Facebook account on Saturday and gave a few noticeable insights into his final days in the WWE. The former Olympic gold medalist and six-time world champion returned to the company in January 2017 as part of his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, and the ngiht after WrestleMania 33 he was named the general manager of Monday Night Raw. He would finally return to in-ring action at the TLC pay-per-view in October 2017, filling in for Roman Reigns as the third member of The Shield to take on Braun Strowman, The Miz, The Bar and Kane in a handicap TLC match. Between that return and his retirement match at WrestleMania 35, a loss against Baron Corbin, Angle competed in 22 matches during his final WWE run.

But when asked by a fan what his biggest regret was from this final run, Angle admitted that he wishes he had returned to action sooner.

“Yes, I wish I would have wrestled more when I came back in early 2017,” Angle wrote. “I was wrestling really well then. Because of my inactivity of being GM, my body started to get arthritic. I got tighter, more sore, and less flexible than when I was active two years ago. In other words, the inactivity of not wrestling consistently led me to retirement a little faster. But, I can’t complain. I loved doing what I did in WWE.”

Angle’s match with Corbin was also brought up, as the former WWE Champ said he wanted to go out on a win.

“Honestly? My Wrestlemania 35 match,” Angle wrote when asked which match he wishes he could have changed the result to. “I would have liked to go out with a win, but I understand why it didn’t occur. Many people believe that I should have had a different opponent. Maybe. Maybe not. But my argument as to why it should have been Corbin is pretty strong. As a HOFer and Legend in WWE, I came to my final match last Sunday. It was my retirement match.

“As a legend, or HOFer, or whatever you want to call me, my job is to leave the WWE by doing the honors for a younger talent,” he continued. “I did that. I would have loved to have won, but I don’t think I would have properly played my role if I did. You leave the company better than it was before you came. I think I was able to do that by losing to Corbin and then getting laid out on RAW the next night to Lars. It may have felt wrong, but it was the right thing to do. Agree to disagree.”

