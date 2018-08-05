Kurt Angle Wants Another Run as WWE Champion

Does Kurt Angle winning the WWE championship in 2018 sound ridiculous to you? A word of advice: never tell Angle he can’t do something.

The man who once won an Olympic gold medal with a broken neck has always had high expectations of himself. During a Facebook Q&A recently, Angle mentioned that he would like another run as WWE Champion.

Angle, who will turn 50 later this year, was asked if he has another run as champion in him, he replied, “I hope so. That’s up to the powers that be. I’m healthy right now. Ready to go if I get called on.”

While far from a full time performer these days, Angle has been called upon to wrestle in two extremely high profile matches since his return to the company. His first match back was as a substitute for Roman Reigns in a match pitting The Shield against The Bar, The Miz, Braun Strowman, and Kane at TLC. He followed that up at WrestleMania in a tag team match with Ronda Rousey against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, a bout that was the best match of WrestleMania.

Of course, Angle would have to go through AJ Styles to become WWE Champion. If he wanted to win RAW’s top prize, the Universal title, he’d have to go through Brock Lesnar (as of right now). Angle was also asked about Brock’s attack on him last week during RAW.

“I’m a forgiving man, but I also pick my spots when I retaliate,” Angle said. “I will eventually get him back. Or, I could just suspend him after he loses the title at [SummerSlam]. We will see. And he will lose the title. My money is on Roman [Reigns].”

Angle’s last reign as WWE champion came in 2003 when he held the belt from July until September. Ironically, it was Brock Lesnar who put that reign to an end when he won the belt from Angle in an Iron Man Match on SmackDown.