WWE NXT: Several Big Matches Announced For This Week's Show

WWE has announced several matches for this Wednesday's edition of NXT. One of the bouts will see Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly take on Pete Dunne. Beyond just a singles match, the bout will be for an NXT Championship shot against Finn Balor on the NXT New Year's Evil show on January 6th. So far, no matches other than Balor taking on O'Reilly or Dunne have been announced for that event.

The updated card for this Wednesday's WWE NXT is:

NXT Championship Number One Contender Match

Kyle O'Reilly vs. Pete Dunne

Kyle O'Reilly vs. Pete Dunne NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory vs. Leon Ruff and Kushida

Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm

Also: Karrion Cross in action

NXT will once again be battling a loaded edition of AEW Dynamite, with a Kenny Omega match having just been revealed on Friday night. This Wednesday's AEW show will feature:

Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson vs. Angelico with Jack Evans

Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

The Acclaimed vs. SCU

NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb and Big Swole vs. Ivelisse and Diamante

Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager, and Wardlow) vs. Top Flight, Brandon Cutler, Varsity Blondes, and Best Friends

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela (No DQ / Anything Goes Match, If Janela Is Victorious He Received An AEW Title Shot)

AEW has been dominating the ratings war of late on Wednesday nights, so NXT will be looking to bounce back this week with a high stakes match like O'Reilly vs. Dunne, as well as Karrion Cross' return to the ring. Last week's AEW Dynamite drew 995,000 viewers with a 0.45 rating among 18-49 year olds. In comparison, NXT drew 659,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating among 18-49 year olds.

