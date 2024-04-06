WWE's AJ Styles Talks TNA History with LA Knight and Reveals If He Ever Considered AEW Run

WrestleMania is the perfect place to settle some scores, and one of the more bitter rivalries in WWE at the moment is the one between AJ Styles and LA Knight. Things have only gotten more chaotic from there, including a full-on brawl at WrestleMania's media day. While they are at odds at the moment, there are some similarities in their journey to WWE, as both stars came into their own during their time in TNA. ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley had the chance to speak with Styles ahead of WrestleMania 40, where Styles discussed his run in TNA, seeing flashes of the LA Knight we see now in WWE, and whether or not Styles ever considered a run in AEW.

When asked what he gained from his time in TNA and how TNA helped Knight become the megastar he is today, Styles said, "Well, I think that you gain experience, experience is everything. And I worked with a lot of unbelievably, unbelievably good wrestlers in TNA, and LA Knight kind of had that same path to a degree. You could see a little bit of L.A. Knight in TNA, the same L.A. Knight that you know, with the stuff he's doing, and it was only a matter of time. As soon as he gets the opportunity to be the LA Knight that he is today, he's going to be a megastar as he calls it."

Styles has become a fixture of WWE since his surprise debut in the 2016 Royal Rumble, but at one point there was a rumor going around that fans might see a Styles and Good Brothers reunion on AEW Dynamite. Those rumors indicated Styles and the Good Brothers would take on The Elite, and Styles was asked if that idea ever made it his way.

"Never. I was definitely happy being here and still am in WWE," Styles said. "That's kind of where I belong and this is where I'm going to be." Now Styles will take on LA Knight on WWE's grandest stage, and you can find the full card for WrestleMania 40 below.

WrestleMania 40 Updated Card

Night 1:

Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Becky Lynch

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Sami Zayn

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

6-Pack Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor) (C) vs. New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs. DIY vs. A Town Down Under vs. The Miz & R-Truth vs. New Catch Republic

6 Woman Tag Team Match: Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka) vs Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill

Tag Team Match: LWO (Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee) vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio

Night 2:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship Match: Iyo Sky (C) vs. Bayley

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

6 Man Tag Team Match: Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits vs The Final Testament

