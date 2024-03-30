Mustafa Ali Explains Why He Chose TNA Wrestling

Mustafa Ali has taken over the professional wrestling world since his release from WWE last September. Ali has taken bookings all over the independent scene, and amidst all of that, has planted himself in TNA. Though he's not contracted by the company and it's by appearance according to Fightful Select, Ali is gaining a lot of momentum as the new X-Division Champion after winning it at TNA No Surrender in February.

Ali recently opened up about why he made the decision to appear in TNA, noting that it gives him the freedom to do what he wants and control his happiness. "It's the freedom to do whatever I want. I have decided that the best thing for me is to control my happiness," Ali said on Straight Talk Wrestling. "I am in charge. So I am not tied down, I'm not obligated. I am not committed, I pledge allegiance to my own party. To the party of Mustafa Ali."

Ali added, "TNA is obviously an amazing organization that has provided me with some dream matchups coming up, and the opportunity to even compete for the X-Division Championship was something that was interesting to me, so I'm very, very happy with TNA. I know they're very happy with me, and why would they not be? Sold out pay per views, no big deal!"

Ali is set to defend the X-Division Championship against Jake Something at TNA Rebellion in April. The PLE emanates from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, a venue that has become a bit of a home base for TNA since they've started traveling to Sin City. Something won the Rebellion Referendum, a six-man scramble match held by Ali to determine the next challenger for the championship. Since returning to TNA/IMPACT in the summer of 2023, Something has dominated the men's division, even competing in an Ultimate X match shortly after his return.

TNA Rebellion 2024 Card

X-Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Jake Something



Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Jake Something TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Steph De Lander

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Steph De Lander Full Metal Mayhem: Frankie Kazarian vs. Eric Young

Frankie Kazarian vs. Eric Young TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Nic Nemeth

Moose (c) vs. Nic Nemeth TNA World Tag Team Championship: Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers (c) vs. Speedball Mountain

Tickets for TNA Rebellion are currently on sale via Ticketmaster, but if you can't make it to the live show in Las Vegas, it's available for pre-order on Triller TV and TNA+.