Lio Rush Posts Lengthy Response to Backstage Heat Reports

This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that 205 Live wrestler and manager to Bobby Lashley Lio Rush had “heat” from WWE officials backstage.

“Rush is a very confident man,” Dave Meltzer reported, pointing out that Rush was not with Lashley on Monday Night Raw this week even for the post-show dark match involving “The Almighty.”

“That can rub people the wrong way, even though you have to have that to be a star in this business,” he continued. “The story goes that he’s made it very clear to many people that he thinks he should be a/the top guy on the brand, and hasn’t been shy about saying it.”

Rush took to Twitter on Thursday to respond to those reports, saying that people don’t have all the facts.

“The face of the matter is that I’ve overcome neglect, suicide, anxiety, depression, and everything else at a very young age that a human of my current age should never have to go through,” Rush wrote. “The face of the matter is that you can beat these demons, achieve what you’ve sought out to achieve. The fact of the matter is that i do what i do for the people like me. For the people who struggle, for the people who fight, for the kids who dream and for the men and woman with hope. The fact of the matter is that you don’t always know the facts and that’s ok.”

Making his wrestling debut in 2014, Rush quickly rose up the ranks of the independent scene by winning the Ring of Honor 2016 Top Prospect Tournament and the CZW World Heavyweight Championship before signing with NXT in August 2017.

Rush has not wrestled on 205 Live since February, and has worked as Lashley’s “hype man” and tag team partner since September.

