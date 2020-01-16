Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott Earns WWE Cruiserweight Title Opportunity Following Crazy NXT Match

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott earned a shot at the WWE Cruiserweight Championship following a triple threat match on this week’s WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Scott, Lio Rush, and Tyler Breeze turned heads with an outstanding performance full of eye-popping spots and innovative offense during the second hour of the show. Breeze was the veteran presence, while Rush and Scott relished in the roles of the up and coming stars.

Rush has become quite the talent in the cruiserweight division since his split from Bobby Lashley, capturing the Cruiserweight Championship last fall on one occasion. Scott has been turning heads in recent weeks, and WWE chose to go with the hot-hand by giving Scott the victory. With that victory comes a spot in a fatal four-way match at WWE Worlds Collide during Royal Rumble weekend when Angel Garza will defend the title against Scott and two more competitors to be determined.

Check out some of the highlights from the triple threat match during NXT below.