WWE Shockingly Breaks Up Fan-Favorite Tag Team and Faction

Tonight’s NXT delighted fans with a thrilling main event and several surprising moments along the way, and one of those surprises was the unfortunate disbanding of a fan favorite faction. During the episode, Noam Dar appeared alongside his newly won Heritage Cup, and soon he was joined by Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend. Together, they are known as the faction Meta-Four, and Dar then proposed a reunion now that he was back from injury. That wasn’t meant to be, though, as Legend then started a conversation that would lead to the disbanding of the group, though that also meant that Jackson and Legend are breaking up as a team. It was surprising to be sure, and you can find the full video of the break-up below.

After they reunited backstage, the group celebrated Dar’s Heritage Cup win, and that’s when Dar said, “Thank you so much, Miss Jackson, but I’m thinking…reunion time?” Mensah was all about it, but Legend looked sullen all of a sudden, and said they all needed to sit down and have a talk. That’s when she brought those reunion hopes to a close.

“You know Noam, a lot has changed since you’ve been gone. I mean, I was in the Royal Rumble. Jakara and I, we were in Saudi. We had an opportunity at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships,” Legend said. “And Oro, he’s been killing it on Evolve. But honestly, Oro’s always been Noam’s main man. It’s time for Oro to be Oro’s main man on Evolve. And Miss Jackson, my sister. It’s time for you to be about your action. And me, it’s time for me to lash out and do my thing.”

Dar looked disappointed but also ultimately understood where she was coming from. “Lash, you’re right. What made this group special is that it always took care of our individual needs, and if it means we need to go our separate ways to be the stars we know we are, then that’s the move.”

They all celebrated together one last time, and then they went their separate ways, with Dar telling the Heritage Cup it was just them again. Mensah will continue to compete on Evolve, while Dar looks to defend his Heritage Cup on NXT, but it’s Jackson and Legend who are the biggest mysteries as to what they do next.

The most surprising aspect of this segment was that Legend and Jackson were also breaking up as a Tag Team. As Legend mentioned, they have been two of the most promising NXT superstars over the past year, and have made multiple appearances on the main roster. Those appearances earned them quite a bit of praise, and that even got them their appearance in the match in Saudi Arabia, where they also impressed.

There was likely an assumption by many then that they would continue to be a Tag Team on Raw or SmackDown whenever they eventually moved up, but now it seems that is not going to be the case. A main roster move still seems inevitable for both, but the question is when, as you could also see Legend and Jackson sticking around in NXT to go for singles Titles now that they aren’t a team anymore. We’ll have to wait and see, but it’s the unfortunate end of the Meta-Four era in WWE.

What did you think of Meta-Four breaking up, and what do you want to see next for each member of the group? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!