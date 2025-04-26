WWE Superstar Wins First Ever Singles Title in Major Upset on SmackDown

Play video

WWE’s first SmackDown after WrestleMania 41 was pretty eventful in the first hour thanks to John Cena and Randy Orton, but things really picked up in the second hour, which included the crowning of a new Champion. Chelsea Green has had a fantastic run as the first ever WWE Women’s United States Champion, and the Secret Hervice has been a big part of that reign. Despite the three-on-one numbers advantage, Zelina Vega wasn’t fazed and would deliver a shocking defeat to Green, winning her first-ever Singles WWE Championship and becoming the new WWE Women’s United States Champion.

Vega has had Green’s number the past few weeks, pinning the Champ on multiple occasions. Green was determined not to let that happen again, though, especially with the Championship on the line, but Vega had other plans. Vega was locked in from the pre-match interview, and it showed throughout the match.

Vega had an answer for Green’s offense and had the Champ on her heels early, but you knew Piper Niven and Alba Fyre would play a role in the match at some point. They both entered the picture when Green dropkicked Vega to the floor and distracted the referee, allowing Niven and Fyre to slam Vega into the side of the ring and then hit an elbow drop on the challenger.

Vega stayed in the fight, though, and was able to turn things around when she hit a huge German Suplex from the top rope on Green. It did some damage to Vega as well, but it had a bigger effect on Green, and that set Vega up for twin clotheslines and a spinning back elbow. Vega went up top and hit the meteora, though it wasn’t quite enough to seal the deal.

Fyre tried to get involved again, but Vega knocked her down, only to eat a kick to the head. Vega hit the backstabber and went for a 619, but Niven interfered. Fyre then attacked Vega, but the referee caught her red-handed and kicked both of Green’s allies out. That turned the tide, as Vega then hit the Code Red on Green and got the pin and the win, and Vega booked it out of the ring to avoid Fyre and Niven charging in.

This was a huge win for Vega and is more than deserved. Congrats to the new Champion, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for her.

What did you think of the match and Vega's big win?