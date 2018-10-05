Liv Morgan Has Been Medically Cleared Following Nasty Concussion on RAW

Following a concussion sustained during last week’s edition of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan of the Riott Squad has been cleared to compete at WWE Super Show-Down this Saturday in Australia.

Morgan was injured in the aforementioned RAW tag team match when Brie Bella inadvertently kicked her in the head during a “Yes Kick” sequence. The accident looked brutal upon replay and appeared to knock Morgan out cold. She later re-entered the match for a superplex spot before finally receiving medical attention to end her night in the ring.

Many were immediately critical of Bella following the injury, though an abundance of wrestlers were quick to defend her, noting that injuries are always a risk in pro wrestling. Other wrestlers placed the blame for the injury at both performer’s feet.

It seemed doubtful at the time that Morgan would be cleared in time for Super Show-Down but that appears to have already occurred. Morgan talked about it in an interview with The Mirror.

“I’m 100% cleared by the WWE doctors,” said Morgan. “They took great care of me. They have a very extensive concussion protocol, which we followed 100% and luckily I am feeling fantastic and we are ready to win.”

According to the report, Morgan was medically cleared as of this Monday night’s RAW, which is a very quick turnaround following a concussion.

Morgan and her Riott Squad teammates (Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan) will take on Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, and WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey in Melbourne, Australia this Saturday.

Riott was also quoted in the story, saying, “We’re going to get a little retribution, we’re going to teach them a lesson and teach them whose locker room this is.”