Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Variants Created in WWE 2K22

Creators in WWE 2K22 have brought a bevy of favorites from other franchises into the game courtesy of the creation suite, including all sorts of Marvel superheroes. The latest to join the ranks is Doctor Strange, but not just one version of the Sorcerer Supreme. Reddit User Generous Magic has created the main Doctor Strange from Multiverse of Madness as well as four of the variants seen throughout the movie. As you can see in the post below, Defender Strange, Supreme Strange, Sinister Strange, and raised from the dead Strange are all available, so your wait for a Multiverse Doctor Strange battle within WWE 2K22 is now over.

We've already seen plenty of superheroes created in the game, including Green Goblin, Peacemaker, Spider-Man, Batman, and more. Now a host of new Doctor Strange additions are in the game, and hopefully, the releases of Ms. Marvel and Thor: Love and Thunder bring more character creations to the game.

There are several other heavily requested additions to the game, but it's not known if 2K plans on releasing any more DLC for the game outside of these packs. They could just decide to implement those stars into the next game, and among the most requested additions are Cody Rhodes and some of the NXT 2.0 roster, including Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, The Creed Brothers, Carmelo Hayes, Roxanne Perez, Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Tony D'Angelo, and more.

The final pack for the game is The Whole Dam Pack, and you can find the lineup and details for it below.

The Whole Dam Pack: Release Date: July 19

Rob Van Dam;

Logan Paul;

Machine Gun Kelly;

LA Knight;

Xia Li;

Commander Azeez.

WWE 2K22 is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

What do you think of the Multiverse Doctor Strange additions to WWE 2K22? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!