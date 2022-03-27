WWE 2K22 Players Have Created Spider-Man, Moon Knight, Black Adam, and More

WWE 2K22 players have been busy creating just about everyone you can think of in 2K22’s character creator and creation suite, including WWE superstars, legends, and AEW stars. The creations don’t just involve the world of professional wrestling though, as there have been creations from all walks of geek culture, including the various Marvel and DC superheroes and villains. Whether it’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, Moon Knight, Black Widow, and Doctor Doom or DC’s Bane, The Riddler (from The Batman), and Black Adam, there are a bevy of options for comic book fans, and you can find some of our favorite creations starting on the next slide!

Some creators have made alternate attires for WWE superstars already in the game, like the Black Panther suit Cedric Alexander is rocking, while others have combined entrances of superstars with their villains, including the Goldberg Bane combination that is easily one of our favorites.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Me & Anisa created our own take on #CaptainMarvel in #WWE2K22, & gotta say we're pretty proud of how she came out, especially those boots!!! Now I just need some kind of fire effect for the helmet…or a cat… pic.twitter.com/7XAh7BWrwE — KnightofOA (@MattAguilarCB) March 11, 2022

Some have even captured full dream match-ups in the game, including one amazing video showcasing a custom creation Spider-Man taking on the No Way Home version of Green Goblin in a match. Trust us, you should check it out. Also, since there is a distinct lack of Captain Marvel creations, here is an original design that I created, and think it came out pretty cool.

Check out some of our favorite creations starting on the next slide, and let us know what you think of the game so far in the comments or by talking all things wrestling and comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Green Goblin (Spider-Man: No Way Home)

First up is Green Goblin’s new look in Spider-Man: no Way Home, and it’s pretty dang close, though you don’t get the Goblin Glider or Pumpkin Bombs if you send him to the ring.

Mr. Freeze

Next up is First_Tempest, who used Cesaro as the base and created Mr. Freeze, and the helmet silver suit combo is fantastic.

Black Panther

JoblessEskimo used Cedric Alexander as the base for a slick Black Panther attire, and now I’m going to go download this ASAP.

Riddler (The Batman)

The Batman has already gotten some love in WWE 2K22 as well, as AggravatingStorage46 has crafted this stellar version of Matt Reeves’ unique take on The Riddler.

Beast

The X-Men’s Hank McCoy, aka Beast has entered the Performance Center courtesy of @NotSoUncreative it seems, and hard to argue he would be pretty amazing in the ring.

https://twitter.com/NotSoUncreative/status/1506673290877841409?s=20&t=uZS4Y0lx3vaIu3fe4EAd0Q

Moon Knight

@Lovecraft13 brought Moon Knight to the WWE 2K22 party, complete with a standard Moon Knight and then a Mr. Knight version, and you can watch the full entrance below.

https://twitter.com/Lovecraft13/status/1506698587228491782?s=20&t=uZS4Y0lx3vaIu3fe4EAd0Q

Doctor Doom

One of the biggest Marvel villains is also getting some shine in WWE 2K22, as @Lovecraft13 has created a Doctor Doom, and you can find his full entrance below.

https://twitter.com/Lovecraft13/status/1506439683873681410?s=20&t=uZS4Y0lx3vaIu3fe4EAd0Q

Bane

@Lovecraft13 was on a roll, and he gave DC’s Bane the full Goldberg treatment that perfectly suits one of Batman’s greatest foes, and you can watch his entrance below.

https://twitter.com/Lovecraft13/status/1507467770065301510?s=20&t=uZS4Y0lx3vaIu3fe4EAd0Q

Black Widow

@Exclusiveink731 created a Black Widow entrance theme for the Titantron that looks awesome, and you can watch it in action below.

https://twitter.com/Exclusiveink731/status/1507210456913653764?s=20&t=uZS4Y0lx3vaIu3fe4EAd0Q

Black Adam

The Rock already looks impressive in WWE 2K22, but he’s somehow been given an upgrade thanks to this new custom Black Adam gear based on his movie look, and you can check it out below.

https://twitter.com/Trailerhubtweet/status/1505643716949725197?s=20&t=uZS4Y0lx3vaIu3fe4EAd0Q

Spider-Man vs Green Goblin

One of the best custom creations is actually a duo, as @Burst_ZG created both a Green Goblin and Spider-Man to battle it out in WWE 2K22, and then recorded a match showing them off in battle. You can check it out below.