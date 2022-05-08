Riddle Is Still Holding Out Hope for a WWE Match With Brock Lesnar

✖

Matt Riddle has been pushing for a one-on-one match with Brock Lesnar since before he was ever under WWE contract. Those comments eventually led to a face-to-face confrontation between the pair backstage at the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, resulting in "The Beast" telling the former UFC star that it would never happen. The two were technically in the same match at Elimination Chamber earlier year for the WWE Championship, but Riddle was just one of the group of wrestlers Lesnar steamrolled over in order to win back the title and set up a unification match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

Despite all of that, Riddle is still holding out hope for the match down the road. He said as much in an interview with Catch Club leading up to tonight's WrestleMania Backlash.

"I mean the obvious answer is Brock Lesnar," Riddle said (h/t WrestleMania.co). "You know I've been wanting that guy for a minute, but he didn't want me, but now we were kinda like this. I might be able to get in there now. I don't know if I will like the outcome of the match."

"I had a little taste," he later added. "You know things didn't go according to plan. I think everyone would agree with that. Brock broke out of his pod and did what Brock does. Nobody was ready for him and he came in and he Brocked us. I would like that match when the time is right and the build is right."

Riddle has been working alongside Randy Orton over the last year as RK-Bro, holding the Raw Tag Team Championships twice. The pair will team with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash to face all three members of The Bloodline — Roman Reigns and The Usos. Check out the full card for the show below: