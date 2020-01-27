Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle Reportedly Get Into Verbal Altercation Backstage at Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle got into a war of words backstage during Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, according to a new report from Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet. Satin wrote that, according to multiple sources, the encounter “was real and not something for the show.” He also mentioned that according to one source Lesnar initially approached Riddle trying to learn “the reality of the situation between them.” For years Riddle has teased the idea of retiring Lesnar from the WWE, given that both men have MMA backgrounds and both competed in the UFC.

Lesnar is booked to enter the Men’s Rumble match at the No. 1 spot, despite already being the WWE Champion. It hasn’t been announced whether or not Riddle will be involved in the bout, given that the majority of the lineup has been filled by Raw and SmackDown stars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a May 2019 interview with ComicBook, Paul Heyman spoke about Matt Riddle’s promises to retire “The Beast.”

“I think Matt Riddle is a very smart man because he knows Brock Lesnar’s the biggest box office attraction in WWE and Matt Riddle is looking to pick a fight and make a lot of money with Brock Lesnar,” he said.

“… Brock Lesnar is the biggest box office attraction that could walk between these two universes, not only today, but in history,” he continued. “I applaud Matt Riddle and everyone else for calling out Brock Lesnar’s name because if you called out anybody else’s you’re automatically starting at second best.”