Watch: Matt Riddle Calls out Chris Jericho, Bill Goldberg, WCW Veterans in Scathing Promo

Matt Riddle is no stranger to calling out wrestlers from the past, as was made clear when he live-tweeted his disdain of Bill Goldberg during the WWE Hall of Famer’s infamous match with The Undertaker back at Super ShowDown in June.

Over the weekend both Chris Jericho and Lance Storm took shots at the former UFC fighter. The AEW star retweeted and excerpt from his first book, talking about how Davey Boy Smith advised him not to poke fun at older wrestlers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Listen and learn kid. https://t.co/MJTGsRReYj — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 4, 2019

Storm then got a shot in after Riddle’s opening pitch at a Tampa Bay Rays game, where he noticeably showed up barefoot just like in his matches.

Does this man own shoes? https://t.co/FtFvJxyZ4I — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 4, 2019

Between Jericho, Storm, Goldberg and Booker T (who had called out Riddle for his comments about Goldberg in his podcast), the NXT star decided to call out all four in a video he uploaded on Monday.

After starting off be reiterating his thoughts on Goldberg, Riddle turned his attention to Jericho.

“Chris Jericho, you came at me,” Riddle said. “I don’t know why you’re saying ‘listen and learn, kid’ – I’ll beat the s— out of you. I don’t understand that, I don’t get it, you’re soft as hell, maybe back in your prime, but even then I would have beat the shit out of you then. So I – listen and learn from me, bro. Shut your mouth.”

He then followed up with comments on Storm.

Lance, I don’t get it. You were boring then,” Riddle said. “I remember doing a seminar with you at Legends Camp in North Carolina, I literally fell asleep during your seminar, I had to be woken up by you. I even apologized at the time. And then to think years I’d be in NXT and, for some reason, you get on your little Twitter machine, you start talking trash about me. Bro, barefoot or not, I’m still ten-times the entertainer you ever were. Keep coaching, keep passing on the tradition, just don’t teach ’em how to be entertaining because you don’t know how to.”

When the subject of Booker came up, Riddle said he’s a fan and “didn’t want any heat” with the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Riddle is not currently booked for NXT’s next WWE Network event, NXT TakeOver: Toronto, which takes place on Saturday night.