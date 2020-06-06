Matt Riddle Wants To See Tyson Fury Back With WWE

WWE has been promoting the fact that former NXT star Matt Riddle is about to become the newest member of the WWE SmackDown roster. After the announcement of Riddle's pending arrival was made last week, this week's show saw WWE air a promotional video hyping up his upcoming debut. The former UFC star has a real life fighting background that gives him an aura of reality that many other people in the business simply can't match. Well, except for someone like a Brock Lesnar or even a Tyson Fury.

Interestingly enough, Fury was mentioned to Riddle during a recent interview with Metro, and it sounds like the former UFC star is a fan of the boxer. He'd even like to see him return to WWE.

"I mean, I think he's one of the best boxers in the history of boxing," Riddle said. "He's one of the best combat athletes I've ever seen, you know? He's a great showman, he can talk, he's charismatic. ... I think if he wants to come back to WWE and be a superstar and do it, I think he will — and I think in the future he'll have even better and bigger matches."

Riddle continued, saying, "His last performance in WWE was with Braun Strowman. To be honest, I don't think I was the biggest fan of the match, but at the same time I think there's room for growth, as I've seen in his career in boxing. He's been able to do it all! I don't think anything's holding Tyson Fury back. I think right now, he's got time to learn. He's a fan, and if he really wants it, I'm pretty sure he'll get it! History has shown that before."

Fury had been rumored for an appearance at WrestleMania 36 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. However, once the COVID-19 pandemic began and WrestleMania was moved to the WWE Performance Center, those rumors quieted down. Plus, travel became an issue for the former boxer.

Either way, look for Fury to definitely make a return to WWE at some point in the not too distant future. He's already teased something with Drew McIntyre, and if that works out well, who knows, maybe Riddle will be on the horizon as a potential opponent as well.

