Watch: Matt Riddle, Several NXT Stars Make MSG Debut at WWE Live Event

WWE’s first live event following Christmas has traditionally been a big event, and this year’s event at Madison Square Garden featured a main roster live event debuts for some of the company’s brightest young stars.

Matt Riddle made his WWE debut at the “World’s Most Famous Arena” on Wednesday night, and it was also the first time he has performed on a main roster WWE show since signing with the WWE back in August.

Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso posted a video of Riddle’s entrance at MSG, which can be viewed below. One of the top names currently with NXT and one of the biggest names on the independent scene over the last couple of years, the New York faithful were clearly very familiar with Riddle despite his having not yet performed on RAW or SmackDown. There were plenty “bro” chants at MSG.

Riddle wasn’t the only NXT star on the show, many of whom were making their MSG debuts. Riddle teamed with Pete Dunne, Ricochet, Aleister Black, and Velveteen Dream to take on Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and the Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly).

In the end, Riddle’s team was victorious following a 630 from Ricochet to Cole that resulted in a pinfall victory.

