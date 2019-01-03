Details on the Passing of WWE Icon ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund

While ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund’s cause of death is still uncertain, a few details have emerged regarding the late WWE icon.

According to the Associated Press, Okerlund passed away Wednesday morning with his wife at his side in a hospital in Sarasota, FL. Okerlund had undergone three kidney transplants over the years and was in a declining state of health. His son, Tor, said that Okerlund had a fall a few weeks ago “and it just kind of went from bad to worse.”

The passing of the 76-year-old collectively froze the wrestling world. Okerlund was a personality that transcended several generations of fans ranging from die-hard to casual. Social media flooded with heartfelt messages for Okerlund from both fans and wrestling legends alike.

“One Of My Closest Friends Since 1972 Until This Very Sad Day In 2019. Not Only The Greatest Voice And Personality In The History Of Announcing, But A Man Who Touched Everyone’s Life Who Were Fortunate Enough To Know Him. Rest In Peace Knowing No One Will Ever Replace You,” wrote Ric Flair.

“The best partner I ever had. We never rehearsed or did anything scripted from a writer. Gene would ask me “hey big man what do u want to do?” I would always answer “just follow you brother” and it worked from 1980 – 2017. RIP my brother HH,” tweeted Hulk Hogan.

WWE broke the news Wednesday morning with the following statement: