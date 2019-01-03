Details on the Passing of WWE Icon ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund

While ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund’s cause of death is still uncertain, a few details have emerged regarding the late WWE icon.
According to the Associated Press, Okerlund passed away Wednesday morning with his wife at his side in a hospital in Sarasota, FL. Okerlund had undergone three kidney transplants over the years and was in a declining state of health. His son, Tor, said that Okerlund had a fall a few weeks ago “and it just kind of went from bad to worse.”
The passing of the 76-year-old collectively froze the wrestling world. Okerlund was a personality that transcended several generations of fans ranging from die-hard to casual. Social media flooded with heartfelt messages for Okerlund from both fans and wrestling legends alike.
“One Of My Closest Friends Since 1972 Until This Very Sad Day In 2019. Not Only The Greatest Voice And Personality In The History Of Announcing, But A Man Who Touched Everyone’s Life Who Were Fortunate Enough To Know Him. Rest In Peace Knowing No One Will Ever Replace You,” wrote Ric Flair.
“The best partner I ever had. We never rehearsed or did anything scripted from a writer. Gene would ask me “hey big man what do u want to do?” I would always answer “just follow you brother” and it worked from 1980 – 2017. RIP my brother HH,” tweeted Hulk Hogan.
WWE broke the news Wednesday morning with the following statement:
“WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76.
‘Mean Gene,’ as he was named by fellow Minnesotan, Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura, first came to prominence as an interviewer in the American Wrestling Association. In 1984, Okerlund made the move to WWE where he became as recognizable as the Superstars he asked the tough questions to, including ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and, perhaps Okerlund’s greatest guest, Hulk Hogan. Countless Hulkster interviews included the indelible phrase, ‘Well you know something ‘Mean’ Gene!’
As the respected and reliable man behind the microphone in WWE, Okerlund branched out from interviewing and provided ringside commentary and hosted several shows, including All-American Wrestling, Tuesday Night Titans, Wrestling Challenge and Prime Time Wrestling.
Announcing wasn’t all that Okerlund could do with a microphone, as he performed the National Anthem at the first WrestleMania in 1985. Later that year, Okerlund would sing ‘Tutti Frutti’ on WWE’s The Wrestling Album.
In 1993, Okerlund joined WCW where he continued to interview many of the legends he had worked with in the AWA and WWE, as well as WCW stalwarts like Sting, Diamond Dallas Page, Goldberg and others.
Okerlund returned to WWE in 2001 to call the Gimmick Battle Royal at WrestleMania 17 along with Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan and continued to appear on WWE television programming, including as a cast member on WWE Network’s Legends’ House.
WWE extends its condolences to Okerlund’s family, friends and fans.”