Mick Foley Blames Himself For How the WWE 24/7 Championship Was Received

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley appeared on Monday Night Raw this week to reveal the company’s newest championship, the WWE 24/7 Championship. And while the title’s “24/7 rule” of allowing any wrestler on any roster to challenge for it at any time has already been well-received, the live crowd in Albany, New York loudly booed the new title as Foley pulled it out from the bag that was draped over his shoulder. Foley briefly addressed the fans’ reaction in a backstage interview with WWE.com, saying “they were disappointed when I didn’t unveil the Hardcore title, but you can’t turn back the hands of time.”

Foley was a bit hard on himself once he hopped back on Twitter, replaying to former WWE Superstar Elijah Burke’s reaction to the title’s announcement.

Pope – I think the crowd was hoping for the return of the classic Hardcore Title. Thanks for the compliment, but I felt like I came up pretty short on that promo. No one’s fault but my own. https://t.co/mdET56CypC — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 21, 2019

“I think the crowd was hoping for the return of the classic Hardcore Title,” Foley wrote. “Thanks for the compliment, but I felt like I came up pretty short on that promo. No one’s fault but my own.”

He responded to another fan regarding the announcement, saying he wish he had cut a better promo.

“Yes, I think the audience will begin enjoying the 24/7 aspect pretty quickly,” he wrote. “I just wish I had kicked it off with a better promo.”

Foley stated at the end of his promo that the first man to run into the ring and grab the title would be declared the first champion. That turned out to be Titus O’Neil. Unfortunately the big man’s first run with a singles championship in the WWE only lasted a few seconds, as he was quickly rolled up by Robert Roode and pinned. Roode spent the rest of the show running around the building avoiding other wrestlers, but eventually lost the title to R-Truth after the crafty veteran tricked him into thinking he was helping him hide.

Truth spent the following night on SmackDown Live hiding from the rest of the roster with the help of Carmella and a cheap blond wig.

From 2000-02 WWE had another championship that operated under the same rules in the Hardcore Championship. The title was retired after being unified with the Intercontinental Championship in August 2002 by Rob Van Dam.