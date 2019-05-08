WWE SmackDown: The Miz Invades But It Doesn’t Go As Planned

The Miz attempted to get some retribution on Shane McMahon Tuesday night during SmackDown, but McMahon had some allies in tow that made sure that didn’t happen.

McMahon was set to make some kind of announcement about the Money In The Bank matches happening in two weeks when The Miz ran out through the crowd and jumped him from behind. The announcers were quick to point out that now due to the “wild card rule,” a “limited amount” of stars will now be able to jump between the brands on a weekly basis.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vince McMahon had announced that the amount of stars that would be permitted to be wild cards each week would be three, but after more than three SmackDown stars appeared during RAW last night, they’ve again changed course to say “a limited number” of wild cards will exist instead.

The Miz, a wild card this week, had the early advantage after jumping McMahon and fighting with him up the ramp, but that advantage didn’t last very long. Out came the B Team to attack Miz and allow McMahon to gain the advantage and stand tall at the end of the segment.

The Miz and Shane McMahon will go one on one in a cage match in just under two weeks at Money In The Bank.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!