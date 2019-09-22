The Miz and Maryse Welcome A New Baby Girl To The Family

Congratulations are in order to WWE’s The Miz and Maryse on the birth of their second child.

WWE.com announced the birth on Sunday following a post from Maryse on her Instagram page. Maryse gave birth to a healthy baby girl, Madison Jade Mizanin, on Friday morning in Los Angeles.

WWE posted the following announcement:

Welcome to the world, little Awesome One! Monroe is officially a big sister, as The Miz and Maryse welcomed their second daughter. Madison Jade Mizanin was born this past Friday morning in Los Angeles. Earlier this year, the stars of USA Network’s Miz and Mrs. held a gender reveal party that featured an epic confetti celebration. Please join WWE in welcoming the newest addition to the Mizanin family!

TheMiz has been off the road with WWE this week. He last worked at last Sunday night’s WWE Clash of Champions PPV event, a loss to Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. We’re going to assume he’ll probably be off a little while longer following the birth of his second child (and rightfully so).

Congratulations to the new parents!