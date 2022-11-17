MJF Addresses CM Punk Fallout in Fiery Promo After AEW Dynamite

MJF has significant momentum heading into AEW Full Gear, where he will take on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for the Title. MJF has gone from being the biggest heel in AEW to one of its biggest babyface, and he delivered a rather spectacular promo after AEW Dynamite went off the air. MJF told the fans he was going to be real for a second, and during the promo, he addressed the cloud that has hovered over AEW since the chaos of CM Punk's exit after All Out. Without mentioning his name, he said "what I damn sure don't take lightly is somebody coming into my company, dropping trou, and taking a dump. That s*** ain't happening anymore." You can read his full promo below and you can see the video below as well.

"I'd like to get real real quick with you all, real quick. Just give me a second, no bulls*** no bulls***. No bulls***, everybody just give me real quick. A lot of bulls*** has gone on. A lot of bulls***. We all know it. We all know it. However, let me make something crystal clear. Me and you? We've been at odds once or twice. I'm not gonna stand here and act like that's not the case, but there's something I take issue with that I've been seeing lately," MJF said.

"Everybody make some noise if you're a fan of professional wrestling," MJF said. "Now, you guys think you're wrestling fans, imagine. Imagine for one second that you had the opportunity to bring your love of professional wrestling out to the world and create an alternative. Would you do it? This man, this man right here, busts his ass week in, week out to give not just you, but all the boys in the back an opportunity to show the world how much we love professional wrestling."

"This s*** is not ballet. Every time we get in this ring we are risking our lives. Do you people understand that? And we don't take that lightly," MJF said. "And what I damn sure don't take lightly is somebody coming into my company, dropping trou, and taking a dump. That s*** ain't happening anymore."

"Because this is the place, and the only reason why it's here is because of Tony F****** Khan. Without AEW professional wrestling is a monopoly, and do not get me wrong, I love WWE. Trust me, I love WWE. However, hear me out, hear me out. Your favorite wrestlers don't get paid properly and don't eat properly unless Tony Khan makes that alternative," MJF said. "And I'm now going to finish it with more honesty. Tony, I'm just going to keep it real with ya, I'm carrying this damn place on my back, and if I were you, I would pay up in the bidding war of 2024. Connecticut, you better buy this pay-per-view to witness history, because MJF is taking home the gold!"

