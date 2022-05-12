MJF's Mom Crashes AEW Dynamite to Diss Her Son

✖

MJF is the biggest heel in All Elite Wrestling, but his heel antics don't stop at just AEW, as his parents also seem to have their own issues with him. In fact, MJF's mom appeared during tonight's episode of Dynamite to deliver a diss to her son, who seems to have forgotten all about Mother's Day. MJF's mom is Nina Friedman, and she decided to crash Dynamite to take her son to task for forgetting all about the big day, holding a sign that read "This a****** forgot to wish me a happy Mother's Day", accompanying a picture of MJF. You can find the moment in the post below (via WrestlingNewsCo).

This isn't the first time MJF's parents have taken their son to task, as they've previously worn shirts reading "I Hate MJF" Even when they are complimenting him it is often holding a veiled diss, like after MJF delivered his emotional promo recounting his childhood story on Dynamite. It was a very different style of promo for the AEW villain, and Nina was impressed.

Nina wrote on Twitter "Wowww Max," Nina Friedman tweeted Thursday morning. "I started to lose hope that you would ever be a decent human being again! I am very proud of you for last night. You reminded every kid out there, that they can be anything they set their mind to! Today... I am a proud Mom!"

Now it seems they are on the outs again, though she had said previously that she didn't think her son would wish her a Happy Mother's Day. Hopefully they can patch things up before more I Hate MJF shirts are brought out.

MJF is currently in the midst of a feud with his former enforcer Wardlow, who has defeated all of the various challengers put in front of him by MJF and doesn't seem to be fazed by MJF's making him head to the ring in handcuffs every time he hits the ring due to his previous contract. The time is coming though when Wardlow will get his chance to take on MJF one on one and get out of that contract, and fans have been waiting for this big match for quite some time.