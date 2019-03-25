Mojo Rawley Certain Rob Gronkowski Will Be in the WWE Soon

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski’s retirement announcement sent wrestling fans into a frenzy on Sunday, as many speculated that he would be joining his friend Mojo Rawley in the WWE in the near future. The three-time Super Bowl Champion famously appeared at ringside at WrestleMania 33, and after being antagonized by Jinder Mahal he jumped the guardrail and nailed Mahal with a vicious shoulder block during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, helping Rawley win the match. Rawley spoke with TMZ Sports on Monday, and said he was confident that Gronkowski would be back in a WWE ring soon.

“That wouldn’t shock me one bit,” Rawley said. “He’s always been a wrestling fan. I know WrestleMania (33), he was all excited about it, we still joke about it. We’re all still really proud of that moment. So yeah man, in the future at some point I’m sure you’ll see him inside a WWE in one capacity or another. But I don’t know if that day is going to be today.

“(I’m) absolutely positive they (the WWE higher-ups) would be pretty receptive to that,” he added. “A guy that can move the way he can, that has his size and his overall demeanor and charisma, yeah that’s kind of what we recruit around, that’s exactly what we’re looking for here.”

Rawley then added that now that the “shackles” of the NFL were off of him, he was excited for the WWE fans to meet the real “Gronk.”

Drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round in 2010, Gronkowski played in the NFL for nine seasons and earned three Super Bowl titles and four First-team All-Poro honors. He finished his career with 521 catches for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns.

“To all my current and past teammates, thank you for making each team every year special to be apart of,” Gronkowski wrote in his retirement announcement Instagram post on Sunday. “I will truly miss you guys. Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of whats next.”

